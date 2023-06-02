PADUCAH, KY -- Graves County High School announced on Friday afternoon that head football coach Nick Kemp has stepped down from his position due to personal reasons.
In his place, Graves County has brought on former head coach Lance Gregory to serve as the interim head coach for the 2023 season.
Kemp steps down following three seasons as head coach in which the Eagles went 22-13, with a trip to the second round of the state tournament in 2021.
In Gregory, Graves County is getting a coach with over a decade of experience having coached the Eagles from 2009-2018 before stepping down.
In his tenure with the Eagles, they went 69-49, won three district championships, one region championship, and advanced to the 5A State Championship game in 2015.
Graves County did say that the job will be posted following the conclusion of the upcoming season in order to find a permanent coach.