PADUCAH, Ky. - It's been tough sledding for Paducah Tilghman's girls basketball program since Roderick Thomas left in 2015.
The Blue Tornado have just one winning season over the last seven years.
However, the program signaled a new era today with the hiring of Stephani Gray.
Gray was introduced as the next girls basketball coach at Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Gray played high school basketball at Mayfield and went on to play college ball at Murray State.
"This is all I've ever wanted," Gray said. "This is the job I wanted. This is probably one of the best days of my life. I've waited 20 years for this job, and to be leader of this program."
She's spent the last 20 years as an assistant coach, with stops at Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman.
Gray's the mother of Paducah Tilghman standout Diamond Gray — who averaged more than 16 points per game last season.
Gray said her experience playing and coaching in the first region will suit her well as head coach.
"I've seen this region grow up," Gray said. "I know the background, the strengths, the weaknesses. We're ready to roll. That's just it. I know what we're up against, and it's going to take a lot of work, and we're starting tomorrow."
Gray will attempt to turn around a program that went 12-14 last season.