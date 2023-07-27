MAYFIELD, Ky. -- When Nick Kemp resigned as Graves County football coach in June, the program turned to a familiar face.
Lance Gregory was named the interim coach for the eagles for the upcoming season.
It's a role he's very comfortable in, having spent 10 seasons as head coach up until 2018.
Gregory has spent several seasons as an assistant coach under Kemp. So, he says the transition should be mostly seamless for his team.
Graves County will be trying to build off a 6-5 season last year. They have a good chance to do that, returning quarterback Kaden Gregory, who threw for over 1700 yards and 19 touchdowns in his sophomore season.
Lance Gregory said he's trying to keep things simple and consistent for his team this season.
"We're not doing a whole lot different than coach Kemp did when he was here, as far as scheme and things like that," Gregory said. "There wasn't a whole lot of change because we wanted to keep things consistent for these guys since the change happened so late. I think everybody has adjusted to that initial change that we had, and now we're not missing a beat."
The Eagles will open the season on Aug. 18 against Mayfield.