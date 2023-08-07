PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman lineman Tomago Daniels as the #10 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some of the coaches had to say about Daniels:
Gaige Courtney (Crittenden County): "Big, physical, and one of the best offensive lineman in west Kentucky for sure."
Jonathan Smith (McCracken County): "Very rarely do you see a guy that has a lateral quick twitch like Tamago does. He dominates the line of scrimmage."
Marc Clark (Hopkinsville): "Exceptional athlete, imposing size, really physical at the line of scrimmage. That is a division one athlete."