PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield's Jutoriaus Starks as the top ranked player heading into this high school football season.
Check out what some coaches had to say about Starks:
"He's a monster. He's a load to bring down. He's just nasty in the way he runs... When he's playing defensive end, he's a problem. His get off is so fast, up the field it's hard to get hands on him. He disrupts offenses." - Sean Thompson
"He's probably one of the most physical running backs I've seen... Not only is he a great running back, but he's a great defensive end. To have somebody that plays both ways, with their hand in the dirt on one side of the ball and then turn around and get five, six, seven consecutive carries in a row on the offensive side of the ball, shows you what kind of special athlete he is. - Jonathan Smith
"Just an absolute stud. A beast of a running back - downhill, physical, you see him break tackles. He gets his head going downhill and you just see it's like 'Oh man he's a train coming.'" - Gaige Courtney