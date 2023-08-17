PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Trigg County's Jhaden Vaughn as the #2 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some coaches said about Vaughn:
"Probably the best receiving threat in West Kentucky. He's a big kid and you have to account for him in the passing game. He's got the height, he's got the athleticism, he's got good hands; the explosion, I mean he's got it all." - Steve Etheridge
"If the ball is anywhere in the air, he's probably going to go get it. If you're down there in the endzone, that's your go-to guy. Nine times out of 10 he's going to go up and get the ball over you." - James Bridges
"I think about Jhaden is just how athletic and just tall and gifted he is... He can run and go up and get it. Just a nightmare of a matchup for your average corner out there. You see him out there you think you got to do something different. Your corner is probably going to need some help. - Gaige Courtney