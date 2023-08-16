PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield's Brajone Dabney as the #3 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Check out what some coaches had to say about Dabney:
"He can kind of do-it-all. Defensively, as well, he's a really good player... Just a weapon out there that you have to be aware of. He can always fill in wherever he needs to be and you feel good with wherever you put him so within your gameplan you can do a lot of things with that kid." - Gaige Courtney
"He's just a kid that loves football. He always has a smile on his face and he's just a joy to watch. Dabney will hit you... He will come downhill. He will make run stops in the box. He's basically a linebacker that plays safety for them over there. He's just a dangerous weapon wherever he is at on the field." - Chris Champion
"Extremely dynamic. He can make a ton of plays on both sides of the ball and then as a DB, he's a guy that has center fielder-esque tracking ability. He's all over you. You better not hang anything up because he's going to go make a play on it." - Marc Clark