PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield's Xavier Biggers as the #4 ranked player head into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some coaches had to say about Biggers:
Chris Champion (Calloway County): "Biggers is just really a whole package kid. It really makes you think twice as a coach to throw the ball in his direction because he can take it in the other direction very quickly."
Sean Thompson (Paducah Tilghman): "His ability to make plays and effect the game. He is a guy you have to game plan for because he is a special talent."
Gaige Courtney (Crittenden County): "Extremely fast, very good in the open field and also a great cover guy. I don't know what he is better at, he is so good at both."