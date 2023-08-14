PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as the #5 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some area coaches had to say about James:
Jonathan Smith (McCracken County): "Jack does a really good job of distributing the ball and making plays. He is going into his third year as a starter and anytime you have that experience under your belt, it really gives you an opportunity to show off what you can do."
Marc Clark (Hopkinsville): "We have seen Jack grow up over the last few years. He is matured physically and has a great understanding of what they are trying to do."
Lance Gregory (Graves County): "He has gotten bigger and work on his frame. He has gotten taller and he definitely has division one measurables."