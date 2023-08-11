PADUCAH, KY -- Area high school football coaches voted Paducah Tilghman's Darionte Ragsdale as the #6 player heading into this years season.
Here is what some of the coaches had to say about Ragsdale:
Jonathan Smith (McCracken County): "He plays on the back end like a mid-level defender. It plays as a safety as you would a middle or sam linebacker. He is gifted with size, speed, intelligence and is an unbelievable athlete.
Joe Morris (Mayfield): "Very active, very physical and he comes up and makes plays. I remember one play last year, we ran a little bootleg, he caught our tight end, and I said were did that guy come from."
Gaige Courtney (Crittenden County): "I really like the kid. He can cover a whole lot of ground at safety. He really moves, can hit, cover, and that is really what you like to see back there at safety.