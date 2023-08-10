PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Hopkinsville senior Ireal Leak as the #7 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some coaches had to say about Leak:
"Ireal Leak is a dog... One of the nastiest DBs in our area. He's going to get in your face, he's going to let you know he's there, he's physical. He's an eraser. He can take half of the field himself. He's going to get in your face and he's going to smack you in the mouth. He's just a really good defensive back and he flies around. I feel like his energy and the way he plays the game is infectious for that team." - Sean Thompson
"Good athlete, very good athlete. Physical... Aggressive. You depend on him to take on the toughest assignment that week. You can have him track whoever the best receiver is if that is what you choose to do. It's nice to have somebody like that." - Chris Ezell
"As a coach, when you got that guy that you feel comfortable with like that, it makes coaching a lot easier. Great man coverage guy. It's always good to have that one guy out there and say, 'Hey, we're going to put him on their best receiver', and I know that is what Hoptown is going to do." - Joe Morris