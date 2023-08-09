PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield senior quarterback Zane Cartwright as the #8 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some coaches had to say about Cartwright:
Chris Champion (Calloway County): "His maturity, his poise, and his decision making. It takes a kid like that to lead a team with as much expectations as Mayfield."
Gaige Gregory (Crittenden County): Just a stud. He is really smart and can make every throw, makes the right decisions, can throw a nice touch ball, and just controls that offense very well. "
Sean Thompson (Paducah Tilghman): "Level headed and makes great decisions, but the biggest thing I like about him is his ability to extend the play while keeping his eyes down the field."