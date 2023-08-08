PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Crittenden County quarterback Micah Newcom as the #9 player heading into the upcoming high school football season.
Here is what some of the coaches had to say about Newcom:
Sean Thompson (Paducah Tilghman): "He wants to be the best at his craft and the work that he puts in. When you have a guy that does that and their actions match the things that are coming our of their mouth, that is a guy you can follow into the fire."
Aaron McClung (Caldwell County): Makes good decisions and finds the open receiver. They have tailored their offense to what he does well and he does a good job of getting the balls to the right guys."
James Bridges (Fulton County): "Great kid that has an excellent arm. He can see the field really well and runs well too."