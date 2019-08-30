Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, August 30th:
Caldwell County 43, Owensboro Apollo 21
CAL 36, Christian County 0
Gleason 40, Fulton City 16
Mayfield 27, Hopkinsville 22
Madisonville-NH 43, Marshall County 6
Bowling Green 42, McCracken County 14
Crittenden County 48, Webster County 21
Trigg County 51, Fort Campbell 14
Murray 40, Calloway County 7
Beech 22, Henry County 20
Lake County 26, Crockett County 21
Dyer County 50, Obion Central 15
Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Dresden 14, Scotts Hill 7
South Fulton 36, Fulton County 30
Union City 48, MLK Prep 8
Martin Westview 45, Gibson County 7
Benton 42, Carterville 0
Eldorado 41, Johnston City 7
Marion 34, Mahomet 13
Du Quoin 21, Massac County 6
Mt. Carmel 42, Harrisburg 14
Carbondale 32, Murphysboro 29
West Frankfort 27, Anna-Jonesboro 6
Paducah Tilghman at Louisville Holy Cross - (Saturday)
Carmi-White County vs. Vienna-Goreville (Saturday)