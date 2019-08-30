8/30 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
8/30 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, August 30th:

Caldwell County 43, Owensboro Apollo 21

CAL 36, Christian County 0

Gleason 40, Fulton City 16

Mayfield 27, Hopkinsville 22

Madisonville-NH 43, Marshall County 6

Bowling Green 42, McCracken County 14

Crittenden County 48, Webster County 21

Trigg County 51, Fort Campbell 14

Murray 40, Calloway County 7

Beech 22, Henry County 20

Lake County 26, Crockett County 21

Dyer County 50, Obion Central 15

Greenfield 41, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Dresden 14, Scotts Hill 7

South Fulton 36, Fulton County 30

Union City 48, MLK Prep 8

Martin Westview 45, Gibson County 7

Benton 42, Carterville 0

Eldorado 41, Johnston City 7

Marion 34, Mahomet 13

Du Quoin 21, Massac County 6

Mt. Carmel 42, Harrisburg 14

Carbondale 32, Murphysboro 29

West Frankfort 27, Anna-Jonesboro 6

Paducah Tilghman at Louisville Holy Cross - (Saturday)

Carmi-White County vs. Vienna-Goreville (Saturday)

