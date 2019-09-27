9/27 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 27th:

TENNESSEE

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 19, Gleason 18 

Lake County 72, Lake County 50 

Jackson South Side 28, Union City 21

Obion County 47, Dresden 26

Henry County 56, Kenwood 0

South Fulton 40, Middleton 22 

KENTUCKY

Halls 57, Fulton City 20

Pope John Paul II 56, Christian County 8

Caldwell County 57, Ballard Memorial 16

Union County 14, Crittenden County 0 

Fulton County 20, Greenfield 14

Graves County 51, Breckinridge County 16

Hopkinsville 43, Calloway County 0

Daviess County 51, Marshall County 6

Mayfield 42, Fort Campbell 0 

McCracken County 81, Apollo 51

Paducah Tilghman 63, Trigg County 21

ILLINOIS

Massac County 46, Harrisburg 21

Murphysboro 41, Herrin 0

Carterville 31, Anna Jonesboro 14

Cahokia 34, Carbondale 28

DuQuoin 45, Pinckneyville 9

Marion 55, Mt. Vernon 2

Sept. 28

Albion at Vienna 

Benton at West Frankfort

