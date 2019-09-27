Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 27th:
TENNESSEE
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 19, Gleason 18
Lake County 72, Lake County 50
Jackson South Side 28, Union City 21
Obion County 47, Dresden 26
Henry County 56, Kenwood 0
South Fulton 40, Middleton 22
KENTUCKY
Halls 57, Fulton City 20
Pope John Paul II 56, Christian County 8
Caldwell County 57, Ballard Memorial 16
Union County 14, Crittenden County 0
Fulton County 20, Greenfield 14
Graves County 51, Breckinridge County 16
Hopkinsville 43, Calloway County 0
Daviess County 51, Marshall County 6
Mayfield 42, Fort Campbell 0
McCracken County 81, Apollo 51
Paducah Tilghman 63, Trigg County 21
ILLINOIS
Massac County 46, Harrisburg 21
Murphysboro 41, Herrin 0
Carterville 31, Anna Jonesboro 14
Cahokia 34, Carbondale 28
DuQuoin 45, Pinckneyville 9
Marion 55, Mt. Vernon 2
Sept. 28
Albion at Vienna
Benton at West Frankfort