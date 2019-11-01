PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, November 1st.
KENTUCKY
Murray 35, Fulton County 0
Hopkinsville 17, Paducah Tilghman 15
Mayfield 53, Madisonville-NH 50
Graves County 28, Marshall County 21
McCracken County 19, Christian County 14
Muhlenberg County 56, Ballard Memorial 14
Crittenden County 49, Todd County Central 22
Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 54
Union County 28, Calloway County 0
TENNESSEE
Henry County 45, Clarksville NW 0
South Fulton 54, Gleason 8
West Carroll 8, Greenfield 0
Union City 30, Halls 0
Dresden 40, Humboldt 6
Heywood County 49, Obion Central 22
Lake County 62, Ripley 6
ILLINOIS - Playoffs, 1st Round - SATURDAY
Eldorado at Bismarck
Sesser-Valier at Maroa-Forsyth
Monticello at DuQuoin
West Frankfort at Mater Dei
Salem at Benton
Murphysboro at Civic Memorial
Triad at Marion
Mascoutah at Carbondale