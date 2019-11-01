11/1 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, November 1st.

KENTUCKY

Murray 35, Fulton County 0

Hopkinsville 17, Paducah Tilghman 15

Mayfield 53, Madisonville-NH 50

Graves County 28, Marshall County 21

McCracken County 19, Christian County 14

Muhlenberg County 56, Ballard Memorial 14

Crittenden County 49, Todd County Central 22

Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 54

Union County 28, Calloway County 0

TENNESSEE

Henry County 45, Clarksville NW 0

South Fulton 54, Gleason 8

West Carroll 8, Greenfield 0

Union City 30, Halls 0

Dresden 40, Humboldt 6

Heywood County 49, Obion Central 22

Lake County 62, Ripley 6

ILLINOIS - Playoffs, 1st Round - SATURDAY

Eldorado at Bismarck

Sesser-Valier at Maroa-Forsyth

Monticello at DuQuoin

West Frankfort at Mater Dei

Salem at Benton

Murphysboro at Civic Memorial

Triad at Marion

Mascoutah at Carbondale

