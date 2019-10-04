10/4 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/4 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 4th.

KENTUCKY

Graves County 37, Ohio County 7

Ballard Memorial 28, Fulton City 8

McCracken County 50, Daviess County 36

Mayfield 45, Caldwell County 7

Greenwood 20, Christian County 14

Crittenden County 32, Trigg County 0

Russellville 34, Fulton County 31

Henderson County 42,  Marshall County 7

Murray 49, Fort Campbell 17

Desales 49, Paducah Tilghman 14

Hopkinsville 21, Logan County 6 THURSDAY

TENNESSEE

Dresden 14, South Fulton 12

Peabody 63, Union City 14

South Gibson 42, Westview 21

Crockett County 41, Obion Central 21

Lake County 62, Gleason 6

Henry County 23, Germantown 3

Greenfield 19, Humboldt 0

ILLINOIS

Herrin 28, Massac County 26

Chester 59, Vienna-Goreville 0

Benton 54, Harrisburg 0 

Nashville 41, Carterville 38 

Carbondale 61, Mt. Vernon 14

DuQuoin 41, Sparta 12

Marion 42, Althoff Catholic 35

Eldorado 28, Carmi 20

Johnston City 26, Sesser-Valier 22

Anna Jonesboro 13, Pinckneyville 0

 

