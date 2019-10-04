Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 4th.
KENTUCKY
Graves County 37, Ohio County 7
Ballard Memorial 28, Fulton City 8
McCracken County 50, Daviess County 36
Mayfield 45, Caldwell County 7
Greenwood 20, Christian County 14
Crittenden County 32, Trigg County 0
Russellville 34, Fulton County 31
Henderson County 42, Marshall County 7
Murray 49, Fort Campbell 17
Desales 49, Paducah Tilghman 14
Hopkinsville 21, Logan County 6 THURSDAY
TENNESSEE
Dresden 14, South Fulton 12
Peabody 63, Union City 14
South Gibson 42, Westview 21
Crockett County 41, Obion Central 21
Lake County 62, Gleason 6
Henry County 23, Germantown 3
Greenfield 19, Humboldt 0
ILLINOIS
Herrin 28, Massac County 26
Chester 59, Vienna-Goreville 0
Benton 54, Harrisburg 0
Nashville 41, Carterville 38
Carbondale 61, Mt. Vernon 14
DuQuoin 41, Sparta 12
Marion 42, Althoff Catholic 35
Eldorado 28, Carmi 20
Johnston City 26, Sesser-Valier 22
Anna Jonesboro 13, Pinckneyville 0