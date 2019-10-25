10/25 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/25 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 25th.

KENTUCKY

Graves County, 49, Muhlenberg County 8

Gibson County 40, Fulton City 8

Fort Campbell 28, Ballard Memorial 0

Logan County 46, Calloway County 7

South Warren 36, Christian County 0

Crittenden County 21, Russellville 14

Fulton County 47, Caverna 0

Hopkinsville 56, Hopkins County Central 13

Harrison County 40, Marshall County 0

Mayfield 41, Murray 6

Henderson County 33, McCracken County 28

Paducah Tilghman 52, Webster County 0

Trigg County 33, Union County 7

TENNESSEE

West Carroll 34, South Fulton 30

Westview 51, Waverly 18

Obion County 41, McKenzie 19

Dresden 48, Gleason 13

Clarksville NE at Henry County 40, Clarksville NE 26

Lake County 56, Greenfield 0

ILLINOIS

Salem 28, Massac County 14

Vienna at Sesser 56, Vienna-Goreville 8

Benton 40, Anna Jonesboro 0

Carbondale 62, Harrisburg 7

Breese 25, Herrin 21

Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10

Murphysboro 46, Duquoin 13

Nashville 49, West Frankfort 20

Marion 29, Mattoon 7

Fairfield 35, Eldorado 13

Tags