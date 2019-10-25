PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 25th.
KENTUCKY
Graves County, 49, Muhlenberg County 8
Gibson County 40, Fulton City 8
Fort Campbell 28, Ballard Memorial 0
Logan County 46, Calloway County 7
South Warren 36, Christian County 0
Crittenden County 21, Russellville 14
Fulton County 47, Caverna 0
Hopkinsville 56, Hopkins County Central 13
Harrison County 40, Marshall County 0
Mayfield 41, Murray 6
Henderson County 33, McCracken County 28
Paducah Tilghman 52, Webster County 0
Trigg County 33, Union County 7
TENNESSEE
West Carroll 34, South Fulton 30
Westview 51, Waverly 18
Obion County 41, McKenzie 19
Dresden 48, Gleason 13
Clarksville NE at Henry County 40, Clarksville NE 26
Lake County 56, Greenfield 0
ILLINOIS
Salem 28, Massac County 14
Vienna at Sesser 56, Vienna-Goreville 8
Benton 40, Anna Jonesboro 0
Carbondale 62, Harrisburg 7
Breese 25, Herrin 21
Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10
Murphysboro 46, Duquoin 13
Nashville 49, West Frankfort 20
Marion 29, Mattoon 7
Fairfield 35, Eldorado 13