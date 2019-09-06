Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 6th.
Crittenden County 50, Ballard Memorial 6
Trigg County 57, Calloway County 7
Fulton County 48, Fulton City 14
McCracken County 65, Graves County 26
Henderson County 26, Christian County 14
Hopkinsville 42, Caldwell County 14
Murray 58, Marshall County 7
Mayfield 38, Paducah Tilghman 20
Murphysboro 48, Anna-Jonesboro 8
Carbondale 38, Granite City 18
Herrin 28, Carterville 24
CZR 63, Vienna-Goreville 8
Eldorado 38, Chester 14
DuQuoin 47, Harrisburg 13
Fairfield 40, Johnston City 0
Marion 24, Jerseyville 17
Nashville 63, Massac County 34
Benton 42, Sparta 6
West Frankfort 41, Pinckneyville 0
Martin Westview 57, McNairy Central 49
Union City 42, Adamsville 41
Greenfield 50, South Fulton 28
Dyersburg 42, Obion Central 24
Henry County 48, Dyer County 14
Lake County 52, Dresden 7