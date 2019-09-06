9/6 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/6 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 6th.

Crittenden County 50, Ballard Memorial 6

Trigg County 57, Calloway County 7

Fulton County 48, Fulton City 14

McCracken County 65, Graves County 26

Henderson County 26, Christian County 14

Hopkinsville 42, Caldwell County 14

Murray 58, Marshall County 7

Mayfield 38, Paducah Tilghman 20

Murphysboro 48, Anna-Jonesboro 8

Carbondale 38, Granite City 18

Herrin 28, Carterville 24

CZR 63, Vienna-Goreville 8

Eldorado 38, Chester 14

DuQuoin 47, Harrisburg 13

Fairfield 40, Johnston City 0

Marion 24, Jerseyville 17

Nashville 63, Massac County 34

Benton 42, Sparta 6

West Frankfort 41, Pinckneyville 0

Martin Westview 57, McNairy Central 49

Union City 42, Adamsville 41

Greenfield 50, South Fulton 28

Dyersburg 42, Obion Central 24

Henry County 48, Dyer County 14

Lake County 52, Dresden 7

