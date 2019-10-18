10/18 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/18 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 18th.

KENTUCKY

Caldwell County 42, Murray 40

Mayfield 63, Ballard Memorial 6

Madisonville-North Hopkins 58, Calloway County 21

McCracken County 46, Dyer County 28

Bowling Green 49, Christian County 0

Crittenden County 30, Fulton County 12

Owensboro 27, Graves County 8

Apollo 35, Marshall County 28

Paducah Tilghman 49, Union County 13

Trigg County 61, Webster County 30

TENNESSEE

Lake County 60, West Carroll 14

South Fulton 38, Humboldt 12

Union City 28, McKenzie 20

Greenfield 47, Gleason 12

ILLINOIS

West Frankfort 33, Massac County 28

Fairfield 53, Vienna-Goreville 6

Murphysboro 41, Benton 0

Herrin 62, Harrisburg 18

Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 7

Carbondale 56, Marion 34

DuQuoin 41, Nashville 35

Christopher 34, Johnston City 26

Sparta 35, Anna-Jonesboro 15

