Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 18th.
KENTUCKY
Caldwell County 42, Murray 40
Mayfield 63, Ballard Memorial 6
Madisonville-North Hopkins 58, Calloway County 21
McCracken County 46, Dyer County 28
Bowling Green 49, Christian County 0
Crittenden County 30, Fulton County 12
Owensboro 27, Graves County 8
Apollo 35, Marshall County 28
Paducah Tilghman 49, Union County 13
Trigg County 61, Webster County 30
TENNESSEE
Lake County 60, West Carroll 14
South Fulton 38, Humboldt 12
Union City 28, McKenzie 20
Greenfield 47, Gleason 12
ILLINOIS
West Frankfort 33, Massac County 28
Fairfield 53, Vienna-Goreville 6
Murphysboro 41, Benton 0
Herrin 62, Harrisburg 18
Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 7
Carbondale 56, Marion 34
DuQuoin 41, Nashville 35
Christopher 34, Johnston City 26
Sparta 35, Anna-Jonesboro 15