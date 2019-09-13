Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 13th.
Trigg County 46, Ballard Memorial 8
Marshall County 20, Calloway County 14
Madisonville-NH 25, Christian County 15
Caldwell County 36, Crittenden County 14
South Fulton 56, Fulton City 22
Fulton County 69, Webster County 45
Paducah Tilghman 34, Graves County 13
Henderson County 28, Hopkinsville 13
McCracken County 45, Mayfield 35
Murray 21, Union County 7
Anna-Jonesboro 34, Massac County 29
Benton 52, Pinckneyville 0
Carbondale 28, Waterloo 14
Du Quoin 35, Herrin 10
Johnston City 14, Hamilton County 0
Marion 30, Highland 29
Murphysboro 49, Carterville 0
West Frankfort 33, Sparta 24
Halls 49, Gleason 14
Henry County 21, Brentwood 14
Lake County 40, Humboldt 12
Greenfield 34, Middle College 32
Union City 56, Booker T. Washington 6
West Carroll 20, Dresden 19
Martin Westview 52, Obion Central 16
Eldorado vs. Vienna-Goreville (Saturday)