9/13 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/13 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 13th.

Trigg County 46, Ballard Memorial 8

Marshall County 20, Calloway County 14

Madisonville-NH 25, Christian County 15

Caldwell County 36, Crittenden County 14

South Fulton 56, Fulton City 22

Fulton County 69, Webster County 45

Paducah Tilghman 34, Graves County 13

Henderson County 28, Hopkinsville 13

McCracken County 45, Mayfield 35

Murray 21, Union County 7

Anna-Jonesboro 34, Massac County 29

Benton 52, Pinckneyville 0

Carbondale 28, Waterloo 14

Du Quoin 35, Herrin 10

Johnston City 14, Hamilton County 0

Marion 30, Highland 29

Murphysboro 49, Carterville 0

West Frankfort 33, Sparta 24

Halls 49, Gleason 14

Henry County 21, Brentwood 14

Lake County 40, Humboldt 12

Greenfield 34, Middle College 32

Union City 56, Booker T. Washington 6

West Carroll 20, Dresden 19

Martin Westview 52, Obion Central 16

Eldorado vs. Vienna-Goreville (Saturday)

