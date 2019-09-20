9/20 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/20 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 20th:

Kentucky:

Hopkinsville 41, Christian County 13

Caldwell County 50, Union County 13

Fulton County 48, Humboldt 18

Madisonville-NH 41, Ballard Memorial 7

McCracken County 42, Marshall County 6

Mayfield 48, Graves County 7

Paducah Tilghman 45, Calloway County 21

Murray 64, Trigg County 27

Webster County 50, Fulton City 6

Illinois:

Marion 26, Cahokia 20

Du Quoin 49, Carterville 19

Carbondale 40, Centralia 19

West Frankfort 40, Harrisburg 14

Benton 21, Herrin 3

Murphysboro 27, Massac County 0

Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Sesser-Valier 36, Eldorado 16

Tennessee:

Henry County 35, Clarksville 13

Covington 53, Martin Westview 7

Greenfield 26, Dresden 18

Gibson County 61, Union City 35

Ripley 28, Obion Central 27

West Carroll 48, Gleason 8

Tags