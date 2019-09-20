Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 20th:
Kentucky:
Hopkinsville 41, Christian County 13
Caldwell County 50, Union County 13
Fulton County 48, Humboldt 18
Madisonville-NH 41, Ballard Memorial 7
McCracken County 42, Marshall County 6
Mayfield 48, Graves County 7
Paducah Tilghman 45, Calloway County 21
Murray 64, Trigg County 27
Webster County 50, Fulton City 6
Illinois:
Marion 26, Cahokia 20
Du Quoin 49, Carterville 19
Carbondale 40, Centralia 19
West Frankfort 40, Harrisburg 14
Benton 21, Herrin 3
Murphysboro 27, Massac County 0
Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Sesser-Valier 36, Eldorado 16
Tennessee:
Henry County 35, Clarksville 13
Covington 53, Martin Westview 7
Greenfield 26, Dresden 18
Gibson County 61, Union City 35
Ripley 28, Obion Central 27
West Carroll 48, Gleason 8