DRESDEN, Tenn. - Keith Hodge didn't waste any time in turning Dresden into a contender last season.
Hodge returned for his second stint with the program in 2021, and brought the Lions their first winning season in four years.
Now, as he prepares for year two, the expectations will be even higher.
Dresden is coming off a 7-4 season last year. That came after a 4-6 season the year prior.
Hodge said he was proud of the way his team bought in in his first season. But there's a lot to be excited about within the program this year, as well.
Seventeen starters are back from last year's team. Hodge said that amount of experience returning for his team is an asset, but they'll have no excuses when they open up their season next month.
"I think it's going to be big. We've got a lot of big upperclassmen that can make this year special," Hodge said. "I think that's what you've got to have. You've got to have good leadership, and that's what we need. We have experience, so that can't be an excuse. It's going to come down to leadership and how well we respond early."
Dresden will open up its season on Aug. 20 against Westview.