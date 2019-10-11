10/11 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/11 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school scores from week 8 of the high school football season.

KENTUCKY

Madisonville-North Hopkins 20, Hopkinsville 18

Murray 54, Ballard Memorial 6

Crittenden County 54, Caverna 0

Caldwell County 40, Fort Campbell 0

Calloway County 69, Hopkins Central 35

Graves County 21, Grayson County 10

TENNESSEE

Lake County 54, South Fulton 16 - THURSDAY

Union City 49, Dyersburg 21 - THURSDAY

Westview 42, Bolivar 12

Peabody 55, Obion County 7

McKenzie 42, Dresden 7 

Humboldt 34, Gleason 26

Henry County 52, West Creek 6

ILLINOIS

Benton 43, Massac County 20

Murphysboro 49, Harrisburg 7

Herrin 42, West Frankfort 20

Carterville 34, Sparta 16

Carbondale 50, Belleville 21

DuQuoin 49, Anna Jonesboro 20

Marion 44, Centralia 7

Christopher 21, Eldorado 10

Carmi 20, Johnston City 12

Oct. 12

McLeansboro at Vienna

