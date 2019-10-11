Below is a list of reported high school scores from week 8 of the high school football season.
KENTUCKY
Madisonville-North Hopkins 20, Hopkinsville 18
Murray 54, Ballard Memorial 6
Crittenden County 54, Caverna 0
Caldwell County 40, Fort Campbell 0
Calloway County 69, Hopkins Central 35
Graves County 21, Grayson County 10
TENNESSEE
Lake County 54, South Fulton 16 - THURSDAY
Union City 49, Dyersburg 21 - THURSDAY
Westview 42, Bolivar 12
Peabody 55, Obion County 7
McKenzie 42, Dresden 7
Humboldt 34, Gleason 26
Henry County 52, West Creek 6
ILLINOIS
Benton 43, Massac County 20
Murphysboro 49, Harrisburg 7
Herrin 42, West Frankfort 20
Carterville 34, Sparta 16
Carbondale 50, Belleville 21
DuQuoin 49, Anna Jonesboro 20
Marion 44, Centralia 7
Christopher 21, Eldorado 10
Carmi 20, Johnston City 12
Oct. 12
McLeansboro at Vienna