MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game.
The Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 8 seed Friday night and a first-round series starting Sunday against the top-seeded Utah Jazz.
Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 23 rebounds and 23 points for Memphis.
Ja Morant added 20 points and six assists.
DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay each scored 20 points as the Spurs lost their fifth straight.