MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.
The Memphis Grizzlies say further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night's 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn. Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot.
Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned with his left foot in a walking boot.