LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Memphis' Ja Morant is the runaway winner of the NBA rookie of the year award for 2019-20, the first Grizzlies player to win the award since Pau Gasol in 2001-02.
Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists this season.
Miami's Kendrick Nunn was second and New Orleans' Zion Williamson was third in the voting announced Thursday.
Nunn, who was undrafted, averaged 15.3 points for the Heat.
Williamson averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, but the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft missed much of his rookie season while dealing with injury.