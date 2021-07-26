NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no trade can become official until Aug. 6. The person says the trade sends New Orleans' 10th and 40th overall draft choices to Memphis for the Grizzlies' 17th and 51st overall picks.
Memphis also will receive a protected 2022 first-round choice from New Orleans.