LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Justise Winslow for the rest of the NBA's restarted season because of an injured hip.
The Grizzlies announced that Winslow fell Monday after absorbing contact during an intrasquad scrimmage.
Further evaluation revealed a hip injury that will keep him out the rest of this season.
The team says Winslow is expected to make a full recovery.
He was acquired in a February trade that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami, but a back issue delayed his debut with Memphis.