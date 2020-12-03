NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Cleveland Browns are about to get a sense of how good they might be this season.
So are the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee poses the biggest test yet for the Browns (8-3) who have only one win over a team currently with a winning record.
The Titans (8-3) are back on top of the AFC South after road wins over Baltimore and a 45-26 rout of Indianapolis trying to win their first division title since 2008.
Avoiding a letdown will go a long way toward proving they're really among the AFC's best this season