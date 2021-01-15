NEW YORK (AP) - James Harden used his final interview in Houston to say that his team wasn't good enough.
He has a whole new message now that he's in Brooklyn.
Harden sees a roster that features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, a coaching staff that includes a coach under whom he became the NBA's leading scorer, and an opportunity to win the title he still lacks.
He says: "You just add that all together, and it's like, that's a legit chance right there."
Harden added that wanting to play for the Nets was "a no-brainer'' for him.