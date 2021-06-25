LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Denny Hamlin could set the Pocono track record with a win this weekend.
Pocono Raceway is the site of the only NASCAR doubleheader this season.
Hamlin would pass Jeff Gordon for most wins at the 2 1/2-mile track, with two wins for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2006, and one each in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020.
Kevin Harvick also won a race at Pocono last season. Harvick and Hamlin went 1-2 in Saturday's race and Hamlin and Harvick went 1-2 in Sunday's race.
Both star drivers have yet to win a race in 2021. Kyle Larson is going for his fourth straight Cup series win.