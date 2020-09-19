BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) -- Kevin Harvick steamrolled his way into the second round of the playoffs by holding off Kyle Busch on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his series-best ninth victory of the season.
Harvick denied the reigning Cup Series champion his first win of the season when he took the lead a little more than 100 laps from the finish and held off every challenge from Busch.
Only six cars finished on the lead lap in a tepid event. Track officials sold all 30,000 tickets allowed, making Bristol one of the largest sporting events since the pandemic.