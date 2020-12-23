Dwayne Haskins has been handed a hefty fine for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to go.
The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice and is in line to play against Carolina if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake, as long as he doesn't test positive for the coronavirus.
Coach Ron Rivera says Haskins was stripped of his captaincy.