Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating the richest contract in franchise history while saying he is healthy.

Prescott spoke to reporters for the first time since the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season in October.

The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is getting a $160 million, four-year contract.

Prescott declined to be specific about a time frame when he will be fully cleared for offseason workouts.

He says he'll be "ready when it matters.''