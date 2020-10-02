LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were both ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday with injury, leaving the Miami Heat down two starters for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Adebayo is dealing with issues with his left shoulder and the left side of his neck.
Dragic tore his left plantar fascia in Game 1.
Both were evaluated and treated multiple times Thursday and Friday, without enough improvement to give either of them a chance to get on the floor for Game 2.
The Lakers won Game 1 easily, 116-98.