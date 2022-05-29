PADUCAH, Ky. - Longtime western Kentucky tennis coach Larry Heflin was recognized for 50 years of coaching tennis on Sunday.
Lone Oak and McCracken County players from past and present were in attendance at Larry Heflin Tennis Courts to honor Heflin. The 72-year-old coach began his career at Lone Oak in 1972.
He's been responsible for 14 girls state championships and 75 regional titles in his 50 years of coaching.
Heflin said he doesn't have plans to retire anytime soon, but he does plan on stepping back into a smaller role in the future.
After 50 seasons as a tennis coach, Heflin said it was an honor to be reunited with his former players.
“Surreal is a very good word for it," Heflin said. "There are people here that I haven’t seen in so many years that it’s just so pleasing to me for them to come say hello. It’s really nice to see them sharing with all the other people that they haven’t seen. It’s really cool."
Heflin's Lady Mustangs will be chasing their fourth state championship in school history in the state tournament beginning on Tuesday, May 31.