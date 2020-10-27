It’s been nearly three months since our dear friend Cullan Brown passed away after a year-long battle with cancer at the age of 20. For those of you who don’t know, Cullan was a tremendous amateur golfer. He won a state championship while at Lyon County High School, and was a member of the University of Kentucky’s golf team.
As impressive as Cullan’s golfing accomplishments were, he was an even better human being. That’s why Adam Wells and myself are doing our part to honor Cullan and the game he loved. Monday, November 2nd at Paducah’s Paxton Park, Adam and I will be doing a one-day Golf-A-Thon to help raise money for a foundation Cullan’s family created to help out young golfers in west Kentucky.
It is called the “Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Jr. Golf Development Fund.” His family is about one-quarter of the way to their $100,000 goal. We want to help them get as close to meeting that goal as we can.
There are two ways you can help:
1. Come play golf Monday, November 2nd at Paxton Park. With it being November, greens fees will be reduced. If you get a cart for your round, the cost of your cart will be donated to the foundation.
2. You can also enter to win numerous prizes through our raffle. To enter the raffle, you’ll need to make a $25 donation to Cullan’s foundation here. If you donate $50, we’ll enter you twice, and so on.
This is important: When you make your donation to the GoFundMe page, take a screenshot of it and email that picture to BirdiesForBrownie@gmail.com. That will show us how much you donated, and give us your contact information if you win any of the items.
You can start donating right now. All money donated from now until 11:59pm on Monday, November 2nd will be eligible to go toward earning raffle tickets for the drawing.
Our grand prize comes from LPGA professional Emma Talley, one of Cullan’s best friends. Emma has donated an autographed Callaway golf bag, and will play a round of golf at Paxton Park with you and two of your friends at a mutually agreed upon date. Other prizes will be announced throughout the week.
We could not do this without the generosity of Paxton Park's Danny Mullen for allowing us to use the course all day long. Thank you in advance for your support. Adam and I hope to see you on Monday at Paxton Park.