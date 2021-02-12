DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Hendrick Motorsports is checking the engine of Daytona 500 pole winner Alex Bowman.
His engine sounded off during a qualifying race and the crew hopes to get the engine through Saturday's final two practice sessions.
If the engine needs to be changed, Bowman will lose his starting spot.
Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row with Bowman and William Byron.
But Byron crashed in his qualifying race and has gone to a backup car.
He will now drop to the back of the field for the start of Sunday's season-opener.