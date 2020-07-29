PADUCAH, KY -- Just one day after the TSSAA announced that all high school sports may begin immediately, Henry County schools announced that all sports will be suspended until further notice.
Henry County Athletic Director Mike Poteete said on Wednesday night that there is no set date as to when athletics can begin to practice.
Henry County schools were also pushed back to August 31st.
For high school football, that means the Patriots originally scheduled season opener on August 21st against Haywood is up in the air and may not happen.