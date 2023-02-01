Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Water that remains on untreated roadways will likely refreeze tonight. This will result in more black ice formation across the area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will likely remain sleet and ice covered. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling tonight into Thursday morning. Remember, if the road looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black ice with temperatures well below freezing.