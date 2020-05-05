Hickman County named Cory Holt their new Boys Basketball Coach on Tuesday.
Holt spent a dozen years as a varsity assistant coach at Paducah Tilghman under Brad Stieg. Holt helped the Blue Tornado win three Region 1 championships in 2007, 2008, and 2010. This is his first varsity head coaching job.
Holt takes over a Falcon program that has had some coaching flux in recent years. He will be Hickman County's third head coach in the last four seasons. After a long career as an assistant, Holt says timing and an urge to get back in the gym made this the perfect job.
"I got out of coaching in 2015 after we had our last run (at Paducah Tilghman) to pastor my church and have more time with that," Holt said. "And I was working full time. Now I'm just pastoring full-time, so it gave me an opportunity there. And I really miss it. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the kids. I miss the relationships. So, it was a great opportunity for us. I felt like I still had a little something to offer. This just worked out for us. They were glad to have us, and we were glad to be here."
Holt has a big returning piece to build around for next season. Jackson Midyett averaged 19.3 points per game last season as a junior for the Falcons.