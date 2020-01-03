Paducah Tilghman edges Christian County
Friday night's high school basketball highlights

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 3rd.

Boys:

Christian County 54, Calloway County 52

Graves County 59, South Warren 41

Marion 62, Calloway County 55

West Creek 54, Graves County 47 (OT)

Callaway, MS 77, Marshall County 70

Marion 68, Paducah Tilghman 56

Paducah Tilghman 70, Christian County 67

Caldwell County 63, Carlisle County 57

Christian Fellowship 70, Community Christian 43

Crittenden County 73, Lyon County 45

Fulton City 57, Fulton County 53

Herrin 69, Massac County 59

Girls:

Ballard Memorial 58, St. Mary 43

Caldwell County 69, Paducah Tilghman 68

Community Christian 50, Christian Fellowship 47

Crittenden County 52, Lyon County 48

Fulton City 49, Fulton County 20

Hopkinsville 57, Fort Campbell 12

Mayfield 50, Calloway County 43

Trigg County 71, Livingston Central 46

Dresden 46, McKenzie 42

Greenfield 64, Peabody 35

Tags