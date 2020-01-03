Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 3rd.
Boys:
Christian County 54, Calloway County 52
Graves County 59, South Warren 41
Marion 62, Calloway County 55
West Creek 54, Graves County 47 (OT)
Callaway, MS 77, Marshall County 70
Marion 68, Paducah Tilghman 56
Paducah Tilghman 70, Christian County 67
Caldwell County 63, Carlisle County 57
Christian Fellowship 70, Community Christian 43
Crittenden County 73, Lyon County 45
Fulton City 57, Fulton County 53
Herrin 69, Massac County 59
Girls:
Ballard Memorial 58, St. Mary 43
Caldwell County 69, Paducah Tilghman 68
Community Christian 50, Christian Fellowship 47
Crittenden County 52, Lyon County 48
Fulton City 49, Fulton County 20
Hopkinsville 57, Fort Campbell 12
Mayfield 50, Calloway County 43
Trigg County 71, Livingston Central 46
Dresden 46, McKenzie 42
Greenfield 64, Peabody 35