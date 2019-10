Watch again

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, October 10th.

Football:

Lake County 54, South Fulton 16

Union City 49, Dyersburg 21

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA

1st District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 3, St. Mary 0

2nd District Championship

Marshall County 2, Calloway County 0

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA

1st District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 4, St. Mary 1

2nd District Championship

Marshall County 1, Murray 0 (2-1 PKs)