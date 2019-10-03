Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, October 3rd.

Boys Soccer:

McCracken County 1, Henderson County 0

Murray 1, Paducah Tilghman 1

Trigg County 2, Mayfield 1

Girls Soccer:

Calloway County 3, Caldwell County 0

Graves County 4, Paducah Tilghman 0

Hopkinsville 2, Madisonville-NH 0

Volleyball:

Caldwell County d. Henderson County 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16

Graves County d. Mayfield 25-6, 25-7, 25-10

Marshall County d. Calloway County 25-19, 25-17, 25-14

Murray d. Trigg County 25-12, 25-12, 25-9

