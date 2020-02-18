Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 18th.
Boys:
Carlisle County 54, Graves County 41
Crittenden County 67, Hopkins Central 47
Hickman County 56, Livingston Central 55
Marshall County 53, Mayfield 49
Lyon County 88, St. Mary 55
TSSAA District 13A Quarterfinals
South Fulton 60, Dresden 31
Bradford 36, Greenfield 30
Lake County 59, Gleason 42
TSSAA District 13AA Quarterfinals
Martin Westview 72, Obion Central 67
Girls:
Calloway County 53, Graves County 43
Hickman County 57, Livingston Central 38
McCracken County 68, Caldwell County 32
Paducah Tilghman 50, Fulton City 26
Trigg County 58, Dawson Springs 53
IHSA 1A Wayne City Sectional Semifinals
Goreville 37, Marissa 33
IHSA 2A Carterville Sectional Semifinals
Carterville 62, Freeburg 46
Nashville 44, Harrisburg 36
IHSA 3A Centralia Regional Semifinals
Centralia 42, Herrin 38 (OT)
Mattoon 58, Marion 29