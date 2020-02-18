Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 18th.

Boys:

Carlisle County 54, Graves County 41

Crittenden County 67, Hopkins Central 47

Hickman County 56, Livingston Central 55

Marshall County 53, Mayfield 49

Lyon County 88, St. Mary 55

TSSAA District 13A Quarterfinals

South Fulton 60, Dresden 31

Bradford 36, Greenfield 30

Lake County 59, Gleason 42

TSSAA District 13AA Quarterfinals

Martin Westview 72, Obion Central 67

Girls:

Calloway County 53, Graves County 43

Hickman County 57, Livingston Central 38

McCracken County 68, Caldwell County 32

Paducah Tilghman 50, Fulton City 26

Trigg County 58, Dawson Springs 53

IHSA 1A Wayne City Sectional Semifinals

Goreville 37, Marissa 33

IHSA 2A Carterville Sectional Semifinals

Carterville 62, Freeburg 46

Nashville 44, Harrisburg 36

IHSA 3A Centralia Regional Semifinals

Centralia 42, Herrin 38 (OT)

Mattoon 58, Marion 29

