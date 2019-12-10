Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 10th.
Boys:
Christian Fellowship 77, Ballard Memorial 33
Crittenden County 65, Caldwell County 62
Fulton County 74, Community Christian 39
Marshall County 68, Carlisle County 48
Murray 57, Graves County 37
Paducah Tilghman 72, Mayfield 48
Huntingdon 64, Gleason 57
McCracken County 65, Calloway County 60
Girls:
Ballard Memorial 52, Christian Fellowship 19
Caldwell County 64, Crittenden County 35
Community Christian 34, Fulton County 15
Graves County 55, University Heights 24
McCracken County 58, Calloway County 45
Murray 49, Hickman County 28
Trigg County 41, Fort Campbell 1
Mayfield 31, Carbondale 23
Massac County 49, Paducah Tilghman 19
Dresden 53, Bradford 43
Huntingdon 56, Gleason 54