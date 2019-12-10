Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 10th.

Boys:

Christian Fellowship 77, Ballard Memorial 33

Crittenden County 65, Caldwell County 62

Fulton County 74, Community Christian 39

Marshall County 68, Carlisle County 48

Murray 57, Graves County 37

Paducah Tilghman 72, Mayfield 48

Huntingdon 64, Gleason 57

McCracken County 65, Calloway County 60

Girls:

Ballard Memorial 52, Christian Fellowship 19

Caldwell County 64, Crittenden County 35

Community Christian 34, Fulton County 15

Graves County 55, University Heights 24

McCracken County 58, Calloway County 45

Murray 49, Hickman County 28

Trigg County 41, Fort Campbell 1

Mayfield 31, Carbondale 23

Massac County 49, Paducah Tilghman 19

Dresden 53, Bradford 43

Huntingdon 56, Gleason 54

