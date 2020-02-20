Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 20th.
Boys:
Fulton County 78, Ballard Memorial 68
Lyon County 87, Hopkins Central 70
Murray 63, Carlisle County 56
Girls:
Ballard Memorial 51, Fulton County 21
Graves County 57, Muhlenberg County 48
IHSA Class 1A Wayne City Sectional Championship
Okawville 38, Goreville 29
IHSA Class 2A Carterville Sectional Championship
Carterville 54, Nashville 42
TSSAA District 13AA Semifinals
Martin Westview 50, South Gibson 14
Dyersburg 41, Crockett County 36
TSSAA District 13A Semifinals
Greenfield 75, Gleason 47
Union City 47, Dresden 41