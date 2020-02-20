Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 20th.

Boys:

Fulton County 78, Ballard Memorial 68

Lyon County 87, Hopkins Central 70

Murray 63, Carlisle County 56

Girls:

Ballard Memorial 51, Fulton County 21

Graves County 57, Muhlenberg County 48

IHSA Class 1A Wayne City Sectional Championship

Okawville 38, Goreville 29

IHSA Class 2A Carterville Sectional Championship

Carterville 54, Nashville 42

TSSAA District 13AA Semifinals

Martin Westview 50, South Gibson 14

Dyersburg 41, Crockett County 36

TSSAA District 13A Semifinals

Greenfield 75, Gleason 47

Union City 47, Dresden 41

