Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 15th.

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA

1st Region Semifinals

Marshall County 6, Paducah Tilghman 0

McCracken County vs. Calloway County (Postponed/Rain)

2nd Region Quarterfinals

University Heights 5, Webster County 1

Madisonville-NH 6, Trigg County 0

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA:

2nd Region Quarterfinals

Henderson County 8, Lyon County 0

Hopkinsville vs. Hopkins Central (Postponed/Rain)

IHSA:

1A Anna-Jonesboro Regional Semifinals

Columbia 10, Massac County 0

Volleyball:

Caldwell County d. Ballard Memorial 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11

Graves County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-13, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20

Livingston Central d. Fulton City 25-16, 25-19

Marshall County d. Hickman County 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

Mayfield d. St. Mary 25-10, 25-15, 25-12

