Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 15th.
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA
1st Region Semifinals
Marshall County 6, Paducah Tilghman 0
McCracken County vs. Calloway County (Postponed/Rain)
2nd Region Quarterfinals
University Heights 5, Webster County 1
Madisonville-NH 6, Trigg County 0
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA:
2nd Region Quarterfinals
Henderson County 8, Lyon County 0
Hopkinsville vs. Hopkins Central (Postponed/Rain)
IHSA:
1A Anna-Jonesboro Regional Semifinals
Columbia 10, Massac County 0
Volleyball:
Caldwell County d. Ballard Memorial 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11
Graves County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-13, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20
Livingston Central d. Fulton City 25-16, 25-19
Marshall County d. Hickman County 25-22, 25-15, 25-18
Mayfield d. St. Mary 25-10, 25-15, 25-12