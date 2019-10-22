Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 22nd.
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA State Tournament
Warren Central 3, Marshall County 1
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA State Tournament
Greenwood 2, Marshall County 1
Volleyball:
KHSAA
2nd District Championship
McCracken County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-12, 25-11, 25-5
3rd District Semifinals
Ballard Memorial d. Mayfield 25-13, 25-13, 25-10
3rd District Championship
Graves County d. Ballard Memorial 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
4th District Championship
Christian Fellowship d. Marshall County 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
5th District Semifinals
Livingston Central d. Trigg County 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
5th District Championship
Crittenden County d. Livingston Central 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
8th District Semifinals
University Heights d. Fort Campbell 25-15, 25-9, 25-8
Hopkinsville d. Christian County 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 27-25