Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 22nd.

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA State Tournament

Warren Central 3, Marshall County 1

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA State Tournament

Greenwood 2, Marshall County 1

Volleyball:

KHSAA

2nd District Championship

McCracken County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-12, 25-11, 25-5

3rd District Semifinals

Ballard Memorial d. Mayfield 25-13, 25-13, 25-10

3rd District Championship

Graves County d. Ballard Memorial 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

4th District Championship

Christian Fellowship d. Marshall County 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

5th District Semifinals

Livingston Central d. Trigg County 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

5th District Championship

Crittenden County d. Livingston Central 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

8th District Semifinals

University Heights d. Fort Campbell 25-15, 25-9, 25-8

Hopkinsville d. Christian County 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 27-25

